North Korea Now Has Hypersonic Glide Vehicles: Hwasong-8 Potentially a Game Changer

North Korea might just be making this up but they have a record of not lying actually when it comes to these things. But we also know there is unlikely any way for them to have working HGV since it requires years of testing and to make them you need lots of hypersonic wind tunnel tests and benefits with lots of computer modelling.



North Korea has no supercomputers and no hypersonic wind tunnels. Did they use Chinese or Russian ones? Maybe China supplied some technology or maybe even directly armed it with such weapons but only with Chinese authority to use sort of like American nuclear weapons in Turkey are only used with American authority.



India says they tested a scramjet powered hypersonic vehicle but the vehicle was only a 20 second test according to them. India used some wind tunnels from Russia or Israel but Israel has no hypersonic wind tunnels. India's test also was very unlikely to be a glide vehicle but just a scramjet powered missile accelerated by booster rocket. It is no different to any other missile. Basically just a boosted missile with a scramjet and only works for 20 seconds which for HGV is nothing.



North Korea doing better than India so suddenly shows Russian or Chinese transfer or sold weapon. Only three countries before this had HGV weapons. USA definitely didn't sell them anything and they do not have the tools to do this. They also have not tested it before this but already in service? So either Russia or China sold them some HGV and it seems just one booster rocket type.



If north Korea developed it themselves the USA would notice many test flights.