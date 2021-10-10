What's new

North Korea Now Has Hypersonic Glide Vehicles: Hwasong-8 Potentially a Game Changer

North Korea Now Has Hypersonic Glide Vehicles: Hwasong-8 Potentially a Game Changer

North Korea Now Has Hypersonic Glide Vehicles: Hwasong-8 Potentially a Game Changer
Following reports that North Korea had test launched a ballistic missile to coincide with the address of its envoy to the United Nations General Assembly, Kim Song, on September 28th, the country’s state media revealed the following day that the launch was of a new class of missile called Hwasong-8. The missile was described as strategic and as carrying a “detached hypersonic gliding warhead,” and is the third new missile the country has unveiled in the past month alongside a rail launched tactical missile and a strategic long range cruise missile. Fired from Mupyong Ri in Jagang province, the missile was reported by South Korean sources to be a new design which might include some sort of manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle and with “different flight features from the missiles the North previously tested,” which was later confirmed by North Korean state media. The missile reportedly flew at a very high 60km altitude before hitting a target just under 200km away, indicating that it could eventually have a range of well over 1000km when fired on a normal trajectory.

The Hwasong-8 loosely resembles the Chinese DF-17, which is the only other missile of is kind in the world, although the size of the new Korean missile is highly uncertain. Russia operates a much larger similar weapon, the Avangard, which has an intercontinental range. Hypersonic glide vehicles use rocket boosters to accelerate and reach high altitudes and speeds, which are considerably higher for the Avangard, before detaching and following an atmospheric flight trajectory with a very high level of manoeuvrability. Such missiles are optimised for evading enemy air defences, and are considered challenging to even lock onto or track. These glide vehicles differ from hypersonic cruise missiles which fly at lower altitudes throughout their trajectories and tend to lack high manoeuvrability. North Korea’s deployment of such missiles is expected to play an important role in allowing it to counter the modern air defences, both ship and ground based, protecting U.S. targets across East Asia. Hypersonic glide vehicle technologies will likely be used to modernise the Korean missile arsenal for multiple kinds of missile including developing new intercontinental range strategic missiles. Development of such technologies was highlighted as a priority at the Congress of the Korean Workers’ Party in January 2021, and although prior Korean missiles were technically hypersonic as they exceeded Mach 5 the reliability of glide vehicles in evading modern air defences is expected to be considerably higher.

The rocket motor arrangement on the Hwasong-8 notably resembles that on the Hwasong-12 ‘Guam Killer’ intermediate range ballistic missile which was tested multiple times in 2017 and is thought to have entered service that year, indicating the two may use the same first stage. It would be far from unprecedented for the two missiles to do so, with the Russian Avangard glide vehicle also using the first stage from the older UR-100NUTTkH (NATO reporting name: SS-19 Stiletto) missile. This may also indicate that the Hwasong-8 will eventually have a similar range of around 6000km, as the Hwasong-12 also demonstrated a much shorter range when first tested. With state of the art U.S.-made air defence systems continuing to struggle even against relatively basic ballistic missile designs, all of which are technologically several decades behind hypersonic glide vehicles, North Korea’s move to modernise its strike capabilities with hypersonic technologies provides a cost effective means to ensure than its deterrence capabilities remain viable as the U.S. is expected to continue to invest heavily in air defence technologies over the coming decade.

It seems like there is a LOT going on in North Korea defense wise.
 
I never understand China's fascination with an evil regime like North Korea where there citizens are killed for showing even a little bit of displeasure. I would rather live in an poor african country than in North Korea.
 
one should ask how N.korea is getting such research and even creating missiles.
the answer is issue at South china sea and china is feeling threatened , and its activating its proxy (N.korea)
 
North Korea might just be making this up but they have a record of not lying actually when it comes to these things. But we also know there is unlikely any way for them to have working HGV since it requires years of testing and to make them you need lots of hypersonic wind tunnel tests and benefits with lots of computer modelling.

North Korea has no supercomputers and no hypersonic wind tunnels. Did they use Chinese or Russian ones? Maybe China supplied some technology or maybe even directly armed it with such weapons but only with Chinese authority to use sort of like American nuclear weapons in Turkey are only used with American authority.

India says they tested a scramjet powered hypersonic vehicle but the vehicle was only a 20 second test according to them. India used some wind tunnels from Russia or Israel but Israel has no hypersonic wind tunnels. India's test also was very unlikely to be a glide vehicle but just a scramjet powered missile accelerated by booster rocket. It is no different to any other missile. Basically just a boosted missile with a scramjet and only works for 20 seconds which for HGV is nothing.

North Korea doing better than India so suddenly shows Russian or Chinese transfer or sold weapon. Only three countries before this had HGV weapons. USA definitely didn't sell them anything and they do not have the tools to do this. They also have not tested it before this but already in service? So either Russia or China sold them some HGV and it seems just one booster rocket type.

If north Korea developed it themselves the USA would notice many test flights.
 
China will arm north korea as the south china sea issue gets hotter.
 
serenity said:
North Korea might just be making this up but they have a record of not lying actually when it comes to these things. But we also know there is unlikely any way for them to have working HGV since it requires years of testing and to make them you need lots of hypersonic wind tunnel tests and benefits with lots of computer modelling.

North Korea has no supercomputers and no hypersonic wind tunnels. Did they use Chinese or Russian ones? Maybe China supplied some technology or maybe even directly armed it with such weapons but only with Chinese authority to use sort of like American nuclear weapons in Turkey are only used with American authority.

India says they tested a scramjet powered hypersonic vehicle but the vehicle was only a 20 second test according to them. India used some wind tunnels from Russia or Israel but Israel has no hypersonic wind tunnels. India's test also was very unlikely to be a glide vehicle but just a scramjet powered missile accelerated by booster rocket. It is no different to any other missile. Basically just a boosted missile with a scramjet and only works for 20 seconds which for HGV is nothing.

North Korea doing better than India so suddenly shows Russian or Chinese transfer or sold weapon. Only three countries before this had HGV weapons. USA definitely didn't sell them anything and they do not have the tools to do this. They also have not tested it before this but already in service? So either Russia or China sold them some HGV and it seems just one booster rocket type.

If north Korea developed it themselves the USA would notice many test flights.
This is a very well written response. So either the Russians sold them (probably working weapons) or the Chinese armed them, sort of making them a proxy? I agree, there is no way for NK to build these on their own. Hypersonic testing labs are a huge supercomputing nightmare and billions of dollars are required for R&D.
 
HammerHead081 said:
I never understand China's fascination with an evil regime like North Korea where there citizens are killed for showing even a little bit of displeasure. I would rather live in an poor african country than in North Korea.
china has no "fascination" with north korea. its either live with NK, which poses no threats to china, or live with us bases a (figurative) stone's throw from beijing. If SK had the balls to declare neutrality and force the us to leave, then NK wouldnt be a thing.
 
These replies to this thread are garbage, it must be China or Russia or someone else... Sure.

Raspberry Pi has more computing power than supercomputer India used in 1990's that PARAM when they wholly through digital computer redesigned and designed better nuclear bombs.

When there is discussion about North Korean tanks then South Koreans say that China must have provided 125mm cannons or tools to manufacture then yet reality is that North Korea in between 1985 and 1992 acquired example of T-72M1 from iran that captured it from Iraq during Iran-Iraq War of 1980s. Another when South Korean and western media made articles that North Korean ships have American gatling guns as if that is exclusive to America, when fact is North Korea designed gas operated multiple barrel heavy machinegun in 14.5x114mm that was exported to Myanmar and North Korea is size of for example former Yugoslavia that produced, tanks, warships, missiles, electronics and so forth.

Only thing credible is joint development and research with Syria and Iran.
 
yugocrosrb95 said:
These replies to this thread are garbage, it must be China or Russia or someone else... Sure.

Raspberry Pi has more computing power than supercomputer India used in 1990's that PARAM when they wholly through digital computer redesigned and designed better nuclear bombs.

When there is discussion about North Korean tanks then South Koreans say that China must have provided 125mm cannons or tools to manufacture then yet reality is that North Korea in between 1985 and 1992 acquired example of T-72M1 from iran that captured it from Iraq during Iran-Iraq War of 1980s. Another when South Korean and western media made articles that North Korean ships have American gatling guns as if that is exclusive to America, when fact is North Korea designed gas operated multiple barrel heavy machinegun in 14.5x114mm that was exported to Myanmar and North Korea is size of for example former Yugoslavia that produced, tanks, warships, missiles, electronics and so forth.

Only thing credible is joint development and research with Syria and Iran.
in addition to the 14.5mm gatling, the North Koreans also make a 30mm gatling, used both on their naval units, and exported to Myanmar, currently on the F-11 frigate.

This 30mm gatling uses the modified tower of the AK-230.
what is still unknown is whether the caliber of the ammunition is a 30 × 210B мм like AK-230 or 30 × 165 мм like for AK-630 or the Chinese versions.
 
sahureka2 said:
in addition to the 14.5mm gatling, the North Koreans also make a 30mm gatling, used both on their naval units, and exported to Myanmar, currently on the F-11 frigate.

This 30mm gatling uses the modified tower of the AK-230.
what is still unknown is whether the caliber of the ammunition is a 30 × 210B мм like AK-230 or 30 × 165 мм like for AK-630 or the Chinese versions.
It is more likely 30x165mm since Mig-29 and BTR-80A use it.
 
I have to say a lot of us are in NO POSITION to make any calls on North Korea because a lot of BS I hear on this forum is members simply posting some garbage from a Western source. Some of these members are same geniuses who post every dic.k and harry on TWITTER and call it AUTHENTIC ! I mean this is the level of garbage being posted on this forum daily, and we have these people claiming somehow they know North Korea ! :lol:

Lets be honest, North Korea does not want to be part of World, its people are happy with the system they live under, they have some impressive Military Might, so much so that even US not dare attack them from South Korea. They seems have excellent R&D for missiles, military technologies and a lot of of other hardware.

All in all Good Luck to North Korea, and I am happy for them, specially them wanting to stay from the EVIL, SOOD System engulfing majority of the World.
 
ARMalik said:
I have to say a lot of us are in NO POSITION to make any calls on North Korea because a lot of BS I hear on this forum is members simply posting some garbage from a Western source. Some of these members are same geniuses who post every dic.k and harry on TWITTER and call it AUTHENTIC ! I mean this is the level of garbage being posted on this forum daily, and we have these people claiming somehow they know North Korea ! :lol:

Lets be honest, North Korea does not want to be part of World, its people are happy with the system they live under, they have some impressive Military Might, so much so that even US not dare attack them from South Korea. They seems have excellent R&D for missiles, military technologies and a lot of of other hardware.

All in all Good Luck to North Korea, and I am happy for them, specially them wanting to stay from the EVIL, SOOD System engulfing majority of the World.
I have never bought into the North Korean hate MSM not even once in my life or the demonization they face on South Korean movies and tv-shows etc etc which helps spread a North Korea-Phobia which I honestly never cared about.. Everything you get from North Korea has been thrown into a hardcore spin of lies and example they were saying a North Korean was killed recently for downloading Squid game and mainly from South Korean tabloids propaganda which spread to the world and the North Koreans are so tired of it they stopped refuting anything or any form of fake news against them ... It is like them saying Oh right whatever man fuk it.. Damn if I do and damn if I don't
 
China copied Russian and now North Korea copied China

soon The Gambia will follow with a so called "hypersonic missile"
 
