North Korea Just Displayed Enough ICBMs to Overwhelm America’s Defences

Who is behind the ballistic missile and ICBM program of North Korea and their nuclear program too? I know that most experts agree that this is the work of Russia and China but to what degree and which of Russia or China, is aiding North Korea more? I expect that to be China and from what I recall this is also the case.



On the other hand the Chinese gained their nuclear and missile tech from the Soviets. Or they stole it or whatever it was.



Does anyone here have some sources/material about this topic that one can read? It is quite fascinating to put it mildly.



Fair play to North Korea for going "all in" and not ending up like Gaddafi, Saddam etc.