What's new

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,759
-5
15,726
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.bbc.com

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

It prompted a warning from the Japanese government for people in northern areas to take cover.
www.bbc.com

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan​

    • Published
      1 hour ago
Share
Related Topics
A man walks past a public television screen in Tokyo on October 4, 2022, displaying a broadcast about an early morning North Korean missile launch
IMAGE SOURCE,GETTY IMAGES
Image caption,
Japanese TV stations on Tuesday carried breaking news reports about the early morning North Korean missile launch
By Rupert Wingfield-Hayes & Yvette Tan
BBC News

North Korea has fired a suspected intermediate range ballistic missile over part of northern Japan.
It prompted a warning from the Japanese government for people on the island of Hokkaido to take cover during its flight, and the temporary suspension of some train operations.
It is the first North Korean missile launch over Japan since 2017.
The UN prohibits North Korea from ballistic and nuclear weapons tests.
"North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate into buildings or underground," the Japanese government said in a rare alert issued at 07:29 local time on Tuesday (22:29 GMT Monday).
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Q
Putin Vows to Expand Partnership With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un
2
Replies
15
Views
585
kingQamaR
K
ghazi52
North Korea missile tests: Biggest launch since 2017
Replies
14
Views
699
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
North Korea Fires Missiles During US Navy Joint Exercise
Replies
2
Views
72
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
North Korea: Missile programme funded through stolen crypto
Replies
1
Views
443
Song Hong
Song Hong
vishwambhar
India slams North Korea's launch of ballistic missile, calls for dialogue. Here's why
2
Replies
24
Views
875
The BrOkEn HeArT
The BrOkEn HeArT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom