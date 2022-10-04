North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan It prompted a warning from the Japanese government for people in northern areas to take cover.

IMAGE SOURCE,GETTY IMAGESImage caption,Japanese TV stations on Tuesday carried breaking news reports about the early morning North Korean missile launchBy Rupert Wingfield-Hayes & Yvette TanBBC NewsIt prompted a warning from the Japanese government for people on the island of Hokkaido to take cover during its flight, and the temporary suspension of some train operations.It is the first North Korean missile launch over Japan since 2017.The UN prohibits North Korea from ballistic and nuclear weapons tests."North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate into buildings or underground," the Japanese government said in a rare alert issued at 07:29 local time on Tuesday (22:29 GMT Monday).