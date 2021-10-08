What's new

North Korea Finally Unveils Test Firing of New ’S-400-Like’ Air Defence System

North Korea Finally Unveils Test Firing of New 'S-400-Like' Air Defence System – Western Media

North Korea Finally Unveils Test Firing of New ’S-400-Like’ Air Defence System
October 8, 2021/0 Comments/in Defence system /
On October 1st North Korea conducted the first test launch of a new mobile long range air defence systems which had been unveiled in October 2020 – a yet unnamed weapons system which has been dubbed a Korean version of the better known Russian S-400 system which it closely resembles. The Academy of Defence Science which developed the weapons system reported that the test confirmed the practical functionality of the missile’s launcher, radar and comprehensive battle command vehicle, according to a report by the state run Korean Central News Agency. It is possible that other test launches perviously took place, with this being the first to be revealed to the public. The missile fired was shown to have a twin rudder control and a double impulse flight engine. KCNA reported regarding the test, citing the Defence Science Academy: “The remarkable combat performance of the new-type anti-aircraft missile with features of rapid responsiveness and guidance accuracy of missile control system as well as the substantial increase in the distance of downing air targets has been verified.” The test follows three prior missile tests over the preceding three weeks including a hypersonic glide vehicle tipped missile on September 28th and preceding that a strategic cruise missile and a rail launched ballistic missile.

North Korea has not released footage of a major test of long range air defences since 2017, when the Pyongae-5 (KN-06) system which preceded the current model is thought to have entered service. The Pyongae-5 is estimated to have a 200km range and be able to engage targets at all altitudes, providing a similar performance in some respects to the Russian S-300PMU series. Long range air defence systems play a vital role in helping to compensate for North Korea’s lack of modern combat aircraft, and provide an asymmetric means of countering air attacks by the Untied States or its allies. Air defence has had a central place in North Korean military thought since the Korean War, when Western aerial bombardment including indiscriminate use of napalm in very large quantities against civilian targets contributed to killing an estimated 20-30 percent of the population. Before developing its own long range systems, North Korea relied on modernised S-200 systems acquired in the late 1980s which, although boasting a formidable range and demonstrating the ability to tackle 21st century Western fighters, lacked the mobility or versatility to b survivable as the newer systems could. Ground based air defences not only provide a more cost effective means of securing Korean airspace relative to fighter or interceptor aircraft, but are also less difficult to develop domestically which is particularly important as UN embargoes prevent North Korea from importing new combat jets.


Building an S-400 kind of system under sanctions is huge. Why more advanced countries in missile tech like China, Turkey and Pakistan haven't been able to produce such a system?
 
VCheng said:
It is only claimed to be S400 "like", whatever that means.
S-400 "like" still means it was assessed to be better than S-300 capability wise. This was reported on global media and this was their 4th tests. S-400 has a range of 250 miles / 350 km. So this system somehow meets the parameters. This also means that the North Koreans had to integrate a range of technologies, various complicated tracking radars, fire control radars, low, medium and high altitude sensors and a complete command and control system. Which is why this is huge news as they've been under sanctions for decades.
 
DJ_Viper said:
S-400 "like" still means it was assessed to be better than S-300 capability wise. This was reported on global media and this was their 4th tests. S-400 has a range of 250 miles / 350 km. So this system somehow meets the parameters. This also means that the North Koreans had to integrate a range of technologies, various complicated tracking radars, fire control radars, low, medium and high altitude sensors and a complete command and control system. Which is why this is huge news as they've been under sanctions for decades.
S-400 has a range of 400 km not 350 km....
 
Difference is war economy versus complacency and typically corrupt institutions of a country like Pakistan.

NK has been in a state of war since the Korean War and it's raison d'etre depends on churning out weapons systems to dominate it's adversaries, at least the South Koreans and those involved in this endeavor in North Korean system have an existential threat of getting shot by an anti aircraft gun or by being fed to hungry dogs if they don't produce results.

Contrast that with the work ethics at our gov't run enterprises where no one shows up before 10AM, takes two hour long lunches and leaves by 3 PM tops.
 
some time ago someone posted details about NK security devices and they were very impressive. no one knows what these NK's are working at.
 
Abid123 said:
S-400 has a range of 400 km not 350 km....
400 KM is always a published range subject to change due to flight envelop of the target. It's always good to reduce 10-15% during estimates as every missile would lose energy chasing after a moving target.
 
So North Korea too has surpassed America, which despite its rethoric about its advances, has not aquired the power of developing the S-400 yet?
 
@Hakikat ve Hikmet @MH.Yang @Deino @HRK @KAL-EL @raptor22 @bilibili @tower9 @Waqas @Khan vilatey @The SC @nang2 @raptor22 @aziqbal @F-22Raptor @Hakikat ve Hikmet @VCheng @K_Bin_W @Falconless @Windjammer @JamD @Oracle @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Waterboy @HammerHead081 @Path-Finder @Maarkhoor @POPEYE-Sailor



Building an S-400 kind of system under sanctions is huge. Why more advanced countries in missile tech like China, Turkey and Pakistan haven't been able to produce such a system?
You should ask the Russians
aziqbal said:
so is the famine over?
After 2004, there was no famine in North Korea. The current global hunger index, North Korea is much better than India.
 
DJ_Viper said:
So did the Russians help the North Koreans build a similar missile system like the S-400?
I don't know. China's air defense missile technology is not as good as that of Russia.
Among the air defense missiles made in China, there are no products of the same level as S400. China has only HQ9 which is better than S300 and not as good as S400.
Moreover, China has decided not to copy the S400. China's next generation of domestic air defense missiles will be completely researched and manufactured by China.
So China does not have S400 technology.
 
@Hakikat ve Hikmet @MH.Yang @Deino @HRK @KAL-EL @raptor22 @bilibili @tower9 @Waqas @Khan vilatey @The SC @nang2 @raptor22 @aziqbal @F-22Raptor @Hakikat ve Hikmet @VCheng @K_Bin_W @Falconless @Windjammer @JamD @Oracle @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Waterboy @HammerHead081 @Path-Finder @Maarkhoor @POPEYE-Sailor



Building an S-400 kind of system under sanctions is huge. Why more advanced countries in missile tech like China, Turkey and Pakistan haven't been able to produce such a system?
North Korea is an incredibly strong and powerful country..mostly in its vicinity but even beyound..

North Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, fourth recent test.

This is a picture of the test firing of the S-400 like air defense system..
 
The SC said:
North Korea is an incredibly strong and powerful country..mostly in its vicinity but even beyound..

North Korea says it fired anti-aircraft missile, fourth recent test.

This is a picture of the test firing of the S-400 like air defense system..
North Korea and South Korea are excellent. Look at the countries around them, China, Japan, Russia, USA, and Mongolia(in the 14th century). If they lacked ability, they would have perished.
 
