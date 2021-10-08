North Korea Finally Unveils Test Firing of New ’S-400-Like’ Air Defence System

Difference is war economy versus complacency and typically corrupt institutions of a country like Pakistan.



NK has been in a state of war since the Korean War and it's raison d'etre depends on churning out weapons systems to dominate it's adversaries, at least the South Koreans and those involved in this endeavor in North Korean system have an existential threat of getting shot by an anti aircraft gun or by being fed to hungry dogs if they don't produce results.



Contrast that with the work ethics at our gov't run enterprises where no one shows up before 10AM, takes two hour long lunches and leaves by 3 PM tops.