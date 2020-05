A couple in their 50's was executed by the firing squad in North Korea after they were caught while trying to flee the hermit kingdom in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. A 14-year-old boy, accompanying the couple, was spared because of his age. The incident reportedly took place in Hyensan, Ryanggang province, earlier this month.Despite the pandemic infecting more than 5.8 million people globally and killing nearly 360,000, North Korea claims to be free of the fatal virus.