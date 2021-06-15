What's new

North Korea defector says 'even North Korea is not this nuts' after attending Ivy League university: 'Complete chaos'

A North Korean defector is claiming that the United States’s future "is as bleak as North Korea" after she attended an Ivy League university.
"I expected that I was paying this fortune, all this time and energy, to learn how to think. But they are forcing you to think the way they want you to think," Park said. "I realized, wow, this is insane. I thought America was different, but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying."

No wonder u keep parrot of those anti China propaganda junk. You are trained to do so. :lol:
 
Actually if you read the article she is complaining about Liberalism (vs white-worshipping I guess) at work. Most of it from foreign teachers. I had a Bolivian Economics teacher who was a rabid Socialist.

One such similarity Park noticed was an anti-Western sentiment, but she also noted that other red flags, such as collective guilt and extreme political correctness, were also pervasive at the school.

In one instance, Park said she was “scolded” by a staff member for saying she enjoyed classic literature such as Jane Austen.

"I said, ‘I love those books.’ I thought it was a good thing," Park said. "Then, she was like, 'Did you know that those writers, who had a colonial mindset, were racists and bigots who wrote those books? So they are subconsciously brainwashing you.'"

Park noted that such incidents were not isolated, as every class she took at the school contained the kind of anti-American propaganda she had grown up with as a young student in North Korea.

"The math problems would say 'there are four American bastards, you kill two of them, how many American bastards are left to kill?'"
 
"I expected that I was paying this fortune, all this time and energy, to learn how to think. But they are forcing you to think the way they want you to think," Park said. "I realized, wow, this is insane. I thought America was different, but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying."

No wonder u keep parrot of those anti China propaganda junk. You are trained to do so. :lol:
It was either this or a bat soup in a chinese university dorm lunch :lol:
 
