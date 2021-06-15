North Korea defector says 'even North Korea is not this nuts' after attending Ivy League university: 'Complete chaos'
A North Korean defector is claiming that the United States’s future "is as bleak as North Korea" after she attended an Ivy League university.
"I expected that I was paying this fortune, all this time and energy, to learn how to think. But they are forcing you to think the way they want you to think," Park said. "I realized, wow, this is insane. I thought America was different, but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying."
