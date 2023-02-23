North Korea conducts live fire exercise of strategic nuclear capable land attack cruise missiles!

로동신문 조선로동당 중앙위원회기관지

The strategic cruise missile launch drill took place at dawn on Feb. 23. For the launch drill, the firepower division corresponding to the strategic cruise missile unit in the eastern district of the Korean People's Army was mobilized, and other divisions conducted firepower service training at mine positions without real fire.The division mobilized for the launch drill launched four strategic cruise missiles "Arrow-2" from the Kimchaek-si area of North Hamgyong Province to the East Sea of Joseon. In addition to reaffirming the reliability of the weapons system through launch training, the rapid response posture of strategic cruise missile units, one of the important components of the Republic's nuclear deterrent, was censored. Launch training has achieved its goal successfully.The four strategic cruise missiles launched flew an ellipse and an "8"-shaped flight orbit simulating the distance of the 2,000km boundary set in the East Sea of Joseon between 10,208s and 10,224s to hit the target. The Central Military Committee of the Joseon Rodong Party expressed great satisfaction with the results of the launch training. The precautionary posture of the Republic's nuclear combat force,which is strengthening its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against hostile forces, has once again been clearly demonstrated.