North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing​

"In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range,"

North Korea created the Hwasong-15 missile in 2017 and has not tested since then, but Kim Jong Un's government has completed a flurry of missile tests in January, including a supposed hypersonic glide vehicle.