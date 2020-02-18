North Korea bashes Japan’s new defense white paper and its military ‘build-up’

NK is a self conflicting state that needs a self-made demon to exist.Japan doesn't threaten to invade NK or bomb them.

Japan is like the convenient scapegoat for political points for Koreas(North or South) and China.

Japanese military buildup is good for East Asia,as China & Japan will have no choice but peacefully solve the senkaku issues and on the hindside ,remove the US occupation of Japan. You can't expect any gov to not be pro US when it's dependent on the US for protection.