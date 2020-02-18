What's new

North Korea bashes Japan’s new defense white paper and its military ‘build-up’

North Korea bashes Japan's new defense white paper and its military 'build-up'

Won-Gi Jung July 15, 2021


North Korea’s foreign ministry blasted Japan’s recently released annual defense white paper in a statement attributed to a researcher on Thursday.

Ri Pyong Dok, introduced as a researcher of the Institute for Studies of Japan, accused Japan of militarizing itself and “poking its nose … into the internal affairs” of North Korea and other countries.

“Japan, in its ‘White Paper on Defense,’ rationalized its attempt to reinforce its armed build-up,” said Ri. “It is none other than Japan which is dead set on isolating and stifling the DPRK while conducting frequently its aggressive military exercises in the surroundings of the DPRK.”

The Japanese Ministry of Defense released its annual white paper “Defense of Japan” on Tuesday. It states that North Korea is believed to have “the ability to attack Japan with nuclear weapons fitted to ballistic missiles, within whose range Japan lies.” North Korea has fired missiles over or toward Japan, bringing condemnation from Tokyo and the international community.

Ri Pyong Dok’s name is also attached to another article posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last June. In that statement, Ri accused Japan’s Suga administration of using abductee issues to overcome political challenges in his administration.

Tokyo says it has identified 17 Japanese citizens as victims of abduction by North Korea. Only five have returned so far and 12 are unaccounted for.

Lee Kitae, director of the Peace Research Division at the Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU), described North Korea’s reaction to this year’s defense white paper as “routine.”

Last year’s Japanese defense white paper also met criticism from North Korea. On July 15, 2020, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson reportedly accused Japan of “exaggerating ‘missile threat’ from the DPRK,” responding to a question from a Korea Central News Agency reporter on Japan’s 2020 defense white paper.

Lee told NK News on Thursday that this year’s white paper puts a larger emphasis on Tokyo’s stance toward Beijing, including its explicit mention of Taiwan’s stability as an important issue for “Japan’s security and the stability of the international community.”

“Since the inauguration of the Biden administration this year, there has been more stress on the threat from China,” Lee said. “The threat from North Korea may have been addressed relatively less than that.”

Japan should avoid messing with 3 nuclear neighbors, namely China, Russia and North Korea. it's not worth it to put its head on the chopping block to please its master US.

 
NK is a self conflicting state that needs a self-made demon to exist.Japan doesn't threaten to invade NK or bomb them.
Japan is like the convenient scapegoat for political points for Koreas(North or South) and China.
Japanese military buildup is good for East Asia,as China & Japan will have no choice but peacefully solve the senkaku issues and on the hindside ,remove the US occupation of Japan. You can't expect any gov to not be pro US when it's dependent on the US for protection.
 
Leishangthem said:
NK is a self conflicting state that needs a self-made demon to exist.Japan doesn't threaten to invade NK or bomb them.
Japan is like the convenient scapegoat for political points for Koreas(North or South) and China.
Japanese military buildup is good for East Asia,as China & Japan will have no choice but peacefully solve the senkaku issues and on the hindside ,remove the US occupation of Japan. You can't expect any gov to not be pro US when it's dependent on the US for protection.
If US ends the occupation and withdraws from Japan, it'll leave Japan in a very hostile neighborhood where every neighbor is an enemy, China, Russia, North Korea and South Korea ( 3 of them are nuclear armed), and all of them are on very friendly terms with each other within themselves.
it'll be an incredible legacy US left for Japan.
 
beijingwalker said:
If US ends the occupation and withdraws from Japan, it'll leave Japan in a very hostile neighborhood where every neighbor is an enemy, China, Russia, North Korea and South Korea ( 3 of them are nuclear armed), and all of them are on very friendly terms with each other within themselves.
it'll be an incredible legacy US left for Japan.
Doesn't matter,if Japan has enough firepower to set all of their neighboring states backward by a century,Japan has ally all across the world. No country is probably seen more friendly than Japan ,other than the few East asian fools destroying the stability in their backyard over few political points for the leaders.
 
Leishangthem said:
Doesn't matter,if Japan has enough firepower to set all of their neighboring states backward by a century,
It doesn't, but all Japan's neighbors do.
Leishangthem said:
No country is probably seen more friendly than Japan ,other than the few East asian fools destroying the stability in their backyard over few political points for the leaders.
Are you suggesting that Japan should leave East Asia? How?
 
beijingwalker said:
It doesn't, but all Japan's neighbors do.

Are you suggesting that Japan should leave East Asia? How?
That's the point,Japan is trying to fix that,developing a modern Japanese military is the fix to all solution in Asia,Japan cannot expect respect from its neighbors when it's pacifist,that's why koreas and China offend japan with impunity. Japan is third largest economy in the world and leader in many core advanced technology than even China or Korea.Ragtag Russia threatening Japan with simple nukes is just ridiculous.
 
