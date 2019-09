North Indians protest against serving of beef in Germany, police say this is not your country to hold protest



By NH Web DeskSeptember 03, 2019 at 10:09 AMIndian Consulate in Germany which organises Indian Fest faced a controversy when some north Indians came out protesting against serving of beef dishes by Kerala Samajam in the fest, reportedThe problem began when north Indians spotted Porotta and Beef in the food menu of the fest.Several north Indians soon gathered and demanded to shut down the beef stall. Consequently, this forced the Indian consulate to ask the Kerala Samajam to shut the stall.Later, many food enthusiasts intervened and informed the police about this incident. On reaching the place, German police stated that Germany does not forbid anyone from eating what they like. Police also reportedly told the protesters that it is not their country to hold protest against the consumption of beef. After this, the protesters dispersed.Malayali community in Germany then severely criticised north Indians over the incident. Several social media users have taken up the incident as an invasion in their freedom of choice regarding food.