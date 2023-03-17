What's new

NOROUZ 2023....Persians celebrate their new year

Norouz is the first day of spring equinox, the first day of spring, the 21 March and the start of Norouz festival to celebrate the rejuvenation of the earth.

Iranians have celebrated this day for thousands of years and consider the day as the start of Iranian calendar. It remains the biggest and most important festival in Iran (something like x-mas/new year is to the christians).

Preparation are in full swing for the next few days to March 21.
noo_0.jpg


Rooz_1.jpg


Rooz_2.jpg


Rooz_3.jpg


Rooz_4.jpg


rooz_5.jpg


rooz_6.jpg

SP_3.JPG



n_1.jpg
N_2.jpg
N-3.jpg
N-4.jpg
N-5.jpg
N-6.jpg
N-7.jpg
N-8.jpg
N-9.jpg
N-10.jpg
 
