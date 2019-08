Yup



All this peace mantra, all these condemnations, all these diplomatic bullsh!t won't save you from a war



That didn't save Britain against Nazi Germany. That won't save you either



You can remain silent. Let India get away with its belligerence. Yeah you can do that



But it would come back and haunt you. It would keep chasing you



India won't stop interfering in Baluchistan or any other area of Pakistan just because you stopped in IOK



India won't stop bombing your villages just because you wont



India won't be a friend even if you give your own AJK And GB to them



The choice is yours. Either you fight back. Show your strength and your will to defend yourself and those who always looked towards you for help.



Or either you sit down. Just to be dragged in the same war that you tried to avoid earlier



Choice is yours

