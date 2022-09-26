What's new

Noonie Whiz kid Mufti fired ... Dollar Darr is returing to save Pakistan's economy

6330d4aa63d8c.jpeg

LONDON: After two days of back-to-back meetings of the PML-N senior leadership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on Monday (today), accompanied by Ishaq Dar who is set to take charge as finance minister.

On Sunday, senior party leaders met Miftah Ismail, who handed in his resignation. A statement released after the meeting confirmed that Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz had nominated Mr Dar as the finance minister.

Mr Dar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan and Ahad Cheema were also present at the meeting which took place in the PM’s apartment on Edgware Road.

A handout released by the party quoted Mr Ismail as saying to Mr Nawaz, “The [finance] ministry was your amanat [given to me on trust], you made me a minister.”


www.dawn.com

Miftah exits, Ishaq Dar to come back along with Shehbaz

Miftah tells Dawn he will not take a cabinet position; says his job was to save Pakistan from default and he did that.
www.dawn.com
 

