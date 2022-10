Jango said: Haha tarriyan to aisay laga raha tha and now he's down cold on the pavement.



And this guy is the 'President' of N league UK chapter!



Kia zindagi hai waisay aisay logon ki, aik banday kay naukar ban kar raho poori zindagi, apni na koi izzat, na haisiat. Click to expand...

Because they are equally corrupt. I have said this over and over again. You can have issues with Khan but anyone calling Nawaz or Zardari leader is either equally corrupt or mentally insane.