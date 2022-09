Noon league and Nawaz family a curse and azaab and test for the people on whether they can differentiate between good and evil.

Just like the nation of Lut chose the wrong path and leaders and followed them, likewise the nation of Pakistan following the sharif’s.. May Allah swt. cleanse the nation through Azaab.. and punishments, earthquakes and floods until the people wake up and learn right from wrong… and rise up and follow siratul mustaqeem…