Noon (Nahoosat) League Conspiracy Against Justice Saqib Nisar Fails. Rana Shamim submits unconditional written apology to IHC in contempt case

Rana Shamim submits unconditional written apology to IHC in contempt case Ex-GB top judge Rana Shamim says he was under extreme mental stress while signing affidavit containing serious allegations against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar

The case pertains to the publication of an affidavit containing serious allegations that ex-chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar attempted to influence a case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz.Shamim wasby the IHC for allegations he levelled against former CJP in a signed affidavit in London.