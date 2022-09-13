What's new

Noon (Nahoosat) League Conspiracy Against Justice Saqib Nisar Fails. Rana Shamim submits unconditional written apology to IHC in contempt case

The former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana Shamim, submitted on Monday an unconditional written apology to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through his lawyer in a contempt of court case filed against him.

The case pertains to the publication of an affidavit containing serious allegations that ex-chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar attempted to influence a case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz.

Shamim was formally charged by the IHC for allegations he levelled against former CJP in a signed affidavit in London.

Rana Shamim submits unconditional written apology to IHC in contempt case

Ex-GB top judge Rana Shamim says he was under extreme mental stress while signing affidavit containing serious allegations against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar
