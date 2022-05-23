What's new

Noon league Okara jalsa cancelled due to awami no show - weather blamed

So PMLN have cancelled thier Okara jalsa after nobody showed up. They were blaming the weather instead.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528742652207841287

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528747046047465473

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528742775008665600


1653317286725.png

Incompetent media cell is using pictures of Delhi floods claiming Okara is flooded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528748408726507520

www.indiatoday.in

School and colleges will remain closed due to heavy rainfall in Pune

As per the official notice, schools and colleges will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in


It seems even these tactics don't work anymore.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528355907012272128

But the biryani didn't go to waste.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528744947435847682
 

