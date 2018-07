People put themselves on fire for Z A Bhutto. One of them were witnessed by mom herself in Rawalpindi. Yet this blind love (or foolishness) for Bhutto let them nowhere. He was still hanged per law. Not everyone gets NRO and Jeddah deals





Don't get angry. This is your last day on payroll of Daku Rani aka Maryam Nawaz media cell. You will be jobless by tomorrow night

Click to expand...