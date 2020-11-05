Noon league 5th Generation Politics. Ayaz sadiq first now smear video whats next?

Irfan Baloch
After Ayaz Sadiq's vague statement on sweating forehead and trembling legs during lat year 27 Feb 19 battle with India
a new smear video is out where Pakistan army is being accused of violence against the sand thief at the river Ravi bed.
what is next?
a Noon league leader will claim on National international media that IAF shot down a PAF F-16? and killed 300 terrorists in Balakot?
place your bets . no need to wonder how Indian media will celebrate that "revelation" by Noon league,
