Noon league 5th Generation Politics. Ayaz sadiq first now smear video whats next?

Will Noon League claim that PAF lost F-16 in 27 Feb 19 encounter?

  • Yes - because its in line with their revenge on military establishment and on going smear campaign

  • No - there is risk of reprisal from their own voters that might turn against them.

After Ayaz Sadiq's vague statement on sweating forehead and trembling legs during lat year 27 Feb 19 battle with India
a new smear video is out where Pakistan army is being accused of violence against the sand thief at the river Ravi bed.



what is next?

a Noon league leader will claim on National international media that IAF shot down a PAF F-16? and killed 300 terrorists in Balakot?
place your bets . no need to wonder how Indian media will celebrate that "revelation" by Noon league,
 
have you seen the rejoice of this mofo's after joe bidens win? these kuntz are hoping that biden will do what it did under obama as it waged a secret war on Pakistan.

 
Mr Gen Amjad Hoor NRO do , hoor chupo , NRO was the biggest blunder which they played with this nation , now have it's fruit don't cry in front of peoples just harvest what you peoples have cultivated,,, Morons
 
PML is going the way of MQM but it seems they have caused some sweats in the corridors of actual power.

Any illusions that Khadim e lala is going to split with Tikke are misleading - blood is thicker than potential power promises.

What is likely is that short of strongman silencing techniques which are best left unsaid -we can expect PML(N) to a version of PPP in the 80’s against Zia armed with social media.
There are no limits and the true succumbing wasnt letting Abhinandan go, it was letting NS leave.

Too late to fix that mistake now
 
