Noon league 5th Generation Politics. Ayaz sadiq first now smear video whats next?

PML is going the way of MQM but it seems they have caused some sweats in the corridors of actual power.



Any illusions that Khadim e lala is going to split with Tikke are misleading - blood is thicker than potential power promises.



What is likely is that short of strongman silencing techniques which are best left unsaid -we can expect PML(N) to a version of PPP in the 80’s against Zia armed with social media.

There are no limits and the true succumbing wasnt letting Abhinandan go, it was letting NS leave.



Too late to fix that mistake now