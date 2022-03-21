Non-textile exports jump 26pc to almost $8bn Overall growth in the non-textile sector is mainly led by the value-added sectors.

Overall growth in the non-textile sector is mainly led by the value-added sectors. The non-textile sector has yet to receive full orders to pre-Covid levels, data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.In FY21, three sectors — leather garments, surgical instruments and engineering goods — have maintained growth in export proceeds despite lockdowns in many countries.In the value-added leather sector, exports of leather garments up by 9.32pc and leather gloves 11.61pc respectively. Contrary to this, the exports of raw leather increased by over 37.7pc during the first eight months (July-February) from a year ago.Pakistan is one of the main suppliers of global surgical instruments. However, these instruments are re-marketed from western countries with famous brands. As a result, the export value of these products remains very negligible.The export of surgical instruments posted a negative growth of 3.34pc in 8MFY22over the last year. The exports of pharmaceutical products also posted negative growth of 3.29pc growth during the period under review.The export of footwear increased by 17.70pc year-on-year led by leather and canvas footwear. The export of engineering products was up 6.24pc year-on-year in FY22. However, the export of electric fans dipped 8.45pc during the year under review.The export of carpets went up by 16.45pc, while that of sports goods up 35.45pc during first eight months this year from a year ago. In the sports sector, the sales of footballs up 37.30pc in July-Feb this year from a year ago.In the budget 2021-22, the government has proposed several measures including a reduction in duty on raw materials to promote exports of pharmaceutical, plastic, chemicals, engineering, and value-added textile products.Data compiled by the PBS showed the food basket posted growth of 20.33pc in the first eight months of the current fiscal year from a year ago.Under this category, exports of rice witnessed a growth of 15.07pc. On the other hand, basmati exports increased 30.93pc in value and 41.82pc in quantity while non-basmati exports were up by 9.87pc in value.The export of spices was up by 20.78pc, followed by oilseeds, nuts 181.24pc, meat and products 2.76pc. The export of fish products increased by 6.48pc during the period under review. Contrary to this, the export of vegetables up by 3.93pc, fruits 6.87pc, tobacco 62.17pc.