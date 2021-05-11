Non-stop cremations cast doubt on India's counting of COVID dead

d00od00o said: India is not the only country to have its coronavirus statistics questioned. But the testimony of workers and a growing body of academic literature suggest deaths in India are being underreported compared to other countries. Click to expand...

Duh!Because it's a lying nation...INDIA lied about the Pulwama incident, lied about the surgical strikes, and lied about the bashing it got from Pakistan....So of course it's going to lie about the Coronavirus... That's what liars do!... They Lie!