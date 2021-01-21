Non-Resident Pakistan - Property Tax

Salaam guys,
I have a real quick question for those who are knowledage in this particular area.
As a Pakistani Dual National living in the US. If I purchase a property and sell it for profit, will I have to file taxes and become a filer? What's the rules?
@Imran Khan I believe you might know hence tagging you as well.
Also has anyone opened the Roshan Digital Account?
