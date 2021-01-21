What's new

Non-Resident Pakistan - Property Tax

PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
3,583
2
6,249
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam guys,

I have a real quick question for those who are knowledage in this particular area.
As a Pakistani Dual National living in the US. If I purchase a property and sell it for profit, will I have to file taxes and become a filer? What's the rules?

@Imran Khan I believe you might know hence tagging you as well.

Also has anyone opened the Roshan Digital Account?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
Cabinet waives taxes on bonds
Replies
1
Views
121
Baby Leone
B
Arsalan
Pakistan Federal Budget FY 2020-21: Analysis and Discussion Thread
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
186
Views
8K
Dr-who
D
S
  • Locked
For The First Time, UAE Agrees To Share Property Details Of 500 Non-Iqama Holder Pakistanis
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
2K
Dubious
Dubious
Kabira
Foreign SEZ investors to enjoy full ownership benefit in Pakistan
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Itachi
Itachi
undercover JIX
Pakistan rejected an extradition flight from the UK amid a diplomatic row over its former PM
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
3K
IceCold
IceCold

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom