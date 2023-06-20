What's new

Non-Political COAS Has Decided to Focus on What is Important to Army & Nation

Army's important media spokes person has announced that COAS has decided to focus to focus on the economic recovery of the Pakistan. Today he has participated in the session of "Special Investment Facilitation Council" which is set to attract billions of dollars worth of turn-key foreign investment.

On the side note, out of goodness of his heart and as a goodwill gesture to nation of Pakistan, he allowed Shahbaz Sharif preside over the Council's session.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671144560800432129





1687276996367.png



Cheers everyone as Pakistan has finally stated the journey under the valiant leadership of COAS, for which nation was waiting for last 75 years.
 
Thank God we have world renowned economist General Asim Munir on our side, what would we ever do without him.

Is he going to give the same advice as Bajwa, keh SBP say PKR chapwao?

Oh I actually forgot to post this here, there was a Shabbar Zaidi interview a couple days back where he said that Bajwa asked him not to tax the real estate industry!

Imagine, the COAS telling FBR chairman this. Kis mulk main clownery hoti hai?

I can only find this for now, but there was another more recent statement as well, where he was talking about the whole real estate industry not only DHA

www.dawn.com

Real estate is ‘parking lot’ of untaxed money: former FBR chief

Calls for removing DHAs from the real estate business.
www.dawn.com
 
Bajwa did the similar investment conference too if I am not mistaken in Karachi. Who will teach these pathetic generals you can't even fight which they are trained into and Kashmir is still not liberated, why not just put on the bangles and start making the **** videos bit more professionally.
What this incompetent army is going to do different which army junta have not done from the last 75 years to rock the Pakistani boat economically.
Even dogs can be trained into doing different things while our low life, low IQ generals can't grasp the facts on the ground and read the writing on the wall.
 

