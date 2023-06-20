Non-Political COAS Has Decided to Focus on What is Important to Army & Nation

Crimson Blue
Nov 7, 2019
Army's important media spokes person has announced that COAS has decided to focus to focus on the economic recovery of the Pakistan. Today he has participated in the session of "Special Investment Facilitation Council" which is set to attract billions of dollars worth of turn-key foreign investment.
On the side note, out of goodness of his heart and as a goodwill gesture to nation of Pakistan, he allowed Shahbaz Sharif preside over the Council's session.
Cheers everyone as Pakistan has finally stated the journey under the valiant leadership of COAS, for which nation was waiting for last 75 years.
