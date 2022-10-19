Non-Partisan Thread: Should we waste hard-earned tax money for heroism of one person??

Everyone knows the deal - yet hundreds of thousands voted for him.



They did so knowing that he wasn't going to stay and he'd be resigning the seat anyway.



The vote was a vote against the imported govt.



Also its not a waste of money - Avenfield apportmenta, Surrey House - these are a waste of taxpayer money.



Letting PDM and thier uniformed handlers home and abroad know that we the Pakistani people said F U is value for money.