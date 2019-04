C hief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, conferred awards on the distinguished personnel for their exceptional services in PAF.



In the ceremony, 41 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 36 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 05 Tamgha-i-Basalt were conferred upon PAF Officers, while 33 Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I were conferred upon PAF Junior Commissioned Officers.