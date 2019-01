Here is a scenario: A is fighting against C. B is so called ally of A. A has a powerful air force and A lives thousands of miles away from C. But B lives next to C.Now A bombs C and kills his children and close relatives. C searches for A, but A is no where on the ground.C then diverges all its fury on B. B which is no one but just a poor ally, a so called ally, who is ally just for name sake. And C kills children of B as a revenge.One day, B thinks why C killed his children? It was A who attacked C. And then comes that Eureka moment where he realizes that A made him his ally just to show C the target, when C is in anger. Here A used B as a divergence for C.Here A is USA, B is Pakistan and C is Taliban.I was thinking, USA is intimidating us to take that title back. Really? I will be happy on that, if they do that. Do it USA.Rationally thinking, what exact benefits were/are we getting with this title, and what may we lose?