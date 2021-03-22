‘Non-Hindus’ not allowed, say Hindu Yuva Vahini banners outside temples in Uttarakhand
Fringe outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini has put up banners outside temples in Dehradun prohibiting the entry of 'non-Hindus'. The outfit plans to do the same outside temples across Uttarakhand.
Dilip Singh RathoreDehradunMarch 21, 2021UPDATED: March 21, 2021 22:42 IST
Hindu Yuva Vahini putting up banner prohibiting entry of 'non-Hindus' outside a temple in Dehradun's Prem Nagar (Photo Credits: Dilip Singh Rathore/India Today)
Banners have been put up outside as many as 150 temples in Uttarakhand's Dehradun prohibiting the entry of 'non-Hindus'. This comes days after a similar board was put outside the Dasna Devi temple in UP's Ghaziabad.
Fringe outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini has claimed responsibility for putting up the banners outside temples in Dehradun.
The banners prohibit the entry of "non-Hindus" into the temples and say that anyone who violates this rule will be dealt with.
Hindu Yuva Vahini now plans to put up similar banners outside every temple in the state of Uttarakhand.
These banners have currently been put up outside temples in Dehradun's Chakarata Road, Sudhowala and Prem Nagar.
Hindu Yuva Vahini putting up banner prohibiting entry of 'non-Hindus' outside a temple in Dehradun's Prem Nagar (Photo Credits: Dilip Singh Rathore/India Today)
Uttarakhand Police says efforts are being made to remove these banners.
Referring to the matter, Dehradun Kotwali police told news agency ANI that the banner outside a temple in Ghanta Ghar has been removed and a case registered under Sec 153A of the IPC against the person whose number was on the banner.
Convener of fringe outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini's Uttarakhand unit, Govind Wadhwa says if any "non-Hindu" enters these temples, they will be thrashed and handed over to the police. The fringe outfit justifies its move by saying that these temples are places of faith and reverence for people who follow Sanatan Dharma.
Hindu Yuva Vahini putting up banner prohibiting entry of 'non-Hindus' outside Tapkeshwar temple in Dehradun (Photo Credits: Dilip Singh Rathore/India Today)
"What is the need for people of other faiths to visit these temples? People of other faiths go to temples only to break idols and harass women. There is no other reason for them to go there. This is why we had to take this step to save our religion," Govind Wadhwa says.
Targeting the move, the state unit of the Congress party said the BJP government in Uttarakhand is behind these banners.
Congress spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni said, "In four years, the government could not do anything, now to hide its flaws, it sometimes uses Modi, other times Ram and sometimes jeans to distract the people."
