‘Non-Hindus’ not allowed, say Hindu Yuva Vahini banners outside temples in Uttarakhand

Fringe outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini has put up banners outside temples in Dehradun prohibiting the entry of 'non-Hindus'. The outfit plans to do the same outside temples across Uttarakhand.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hindu Yuva Vahini plans to put up these banners outside every temple in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Police says it is removing these banners from outside temples in Dehradun

What is need for people of other faiths to visit temples: Hindu Yuva Vahini state convener

