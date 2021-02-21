Non-Customs Paid Cars Worth Rs. 11 Billion Recovered in Massive Crackdown
Posted 21 mins ago by Waleed Shah
According to a recent media report, the authorities confiscated smuggled items worth Rs. 35 billion between July 2020 and January 2021. In comparison, smuggled items worth around Rs. 22 billion were seized between July 2019 and January 2020.
The authorities also recovered Rs. 11.2 billion worth of Non-Customs Paid (NCP) vehicles from the smuggled items.
NCP vehicles are of incredibly cheap value and are often sold with fake documents by private parties for huge profits, which not only compromises the government’s check and balance but also inflicts losses of billions of rupees on the national exchequer.
The other items that were impounded by the authorities include Rs. 271 million worth of precious decorative materials, Rs. 899 million worth of diesel, Rs. 380 million worth of electronic equipment, Rs. 553 million worth of cigarettes Rs. 1.9 billion worth of clothing items, and Rs. 3.4 billion worth of betel nuts.
The report shared by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) also reveals a 113 percent increase in the number of confiscated car parts this year as compared to last year and a 93 percent increase in the quantity of confiscated diesel this year.
As per the report, the value of smuggled items confiscated in the previous year was Rs. 36 billion, which is almost equal to the value of the items that were caught between July 2020 and January 2021. This indicates that the authorities are beginning to maintain a sterner stance on the smuggling of goods in Pakistan.
