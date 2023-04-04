The World has moved from a Uni-Polar to a Multi-Polar system. In this scenario, Pakistan has become a Tug of War match between USA and China. It is reported that PTI govt. stalled the CPEC projects at the behest of America.Saudi Arabia recently made an agreement with Iran under Chinese brokering for re-establishing diplomatic ties. Saudi Arabia is also importing Diesel from Russia. Russia and China are doing their trade in Chinese Currency. Russia also made a deal with Brazil to replace trade in Dollars to another suitable currency. India is a US ally and still imports oil from Russia."According to reports quoting Russian lawmaker Alexander Babakov, the BRICS nations are in the process of creating a new medium for payments - established on a strategy that "does not defend the dollar or euro". He reportedly indicated that the new currency would be secured by gold and other commodities such as rare-earth elements."Imran Khan made an abrupt visit to Russia on the day of Ukraine invasion which made Pakistan a target for the West. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto also tried to switch from the Western Alliance to the Soviet Bloc but he was punished for it.Pakistan is a small and now weakened player in international politics. It is suggested that Pakistan should not play an active role in taking sides so that it does not become a target. Instead, it should become active in the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) and keep trading ties with all the blocs. NAM was active in USA-USSR competition as an alternative forum for third world counties.Additionally, Pakistan should focus on trade with Afghanistan and Iran by abolishing Customs Duties.