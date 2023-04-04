What's new

Non Aligned Movement (NAM)

R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
794
-7
546
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The World has moved from a Uni-Polar to a Multi-Polar system. In this scenario, Pakistan has become a Tug of War match between USA and China. It is reported that PTI govt. stalled the CPEC projects at the behest of America.

Saudi Arabia recently made an agreement with Iran under Chinese brokering for re-establishing diplomatic ties. Saudi Arabia is also importing Diesel from Russia. Russia and China are doing their trade in Chinese Currency. Russia also made a deal with Brazil to replace trade in Dollars to another suitable currency. India is a US ally and still imports oil from Russia.

"According to reports quoting Russian lawmaker Alexander Babakov, the BRICS nations are in the process of creating a new medium for payments - established on a strategy that "does not defend the dollar or euro". He reportedly indicated that the new currency would be secured by gold and other commodities such as rare-earth elements."

Imran Khan made an abrupt visit to Russia on the day of Ukraine invasion which made Pakistan a target for the West. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto also tried to switch from the Western Alliance to the Soviet Bloc but he was punished for it.

Pakistan is a small and now weakened player in international politics. It is suggested that Pakistan should not play an active role in taking sides so that it does not become a target. Instead, it should become active in the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) and keep trading ties with all the blocs. NAM was active in USA-USSR competition as an alternative forum for third world counties.

Additionally, Pakistan should focus on trade with Afghanistan and Iran by abolishing Customs Duties.

HOME | NAM PN

www.nam-pn.org www.nam-pn.org
 
B

Baburfromsarmarkand

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2019
627
-2
592
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I wonder if China at this point eclipsed the Soviets. The US really feared the soviets and their spy network was better then the CIA or even ISI.
Wonder if USA really sees china as a threat. The Soviets had submarines patrolling all the worlds seas, not sure if China has that going on.
 
K

Kaniska

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 11, 2011
9,171
4
8,429
Country
United States
Location
India
Baburfromsarmarkand said:
I wonder if China at this point eclipsed the Soviets. The US really feared the soviets and their spy network was better then the CIA or even ISI.
Wonder if USA really sees china as a threat. The Soviets had submarines patrolling all the worlds seas, not sure if China has that going on.
Click to expand...

I feel the US sees the Soviets as a more idealogical rival than China.
 
R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
794
-7
546
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Baburfromsarmarkand said:
I wonder if China at this point eclipsed the Soviets. The US really feared the soviets and their spy network was better then the CIA or even ISI.
Wonder if USA really sees china as a threat. The Soviets had submarines patrolling all the worlds seas, not sure if China has that going on.
Click to expand...
The next ten years will see bitter rivalry between the groups. After that the situation will cool down.
 
K

K_Bin_W

FULL MEMBER
Jul 1, 2021
1,851
0
1,726
Country
Canada
Location
Pakistan
Baburfromsarmarkand said:
I wonder if China at this point eclipsed the Soviets. The US really feared the soviets and their spy network was better then the CIA or even ISI.
Wonder if USA really sees china as a threat. The Soviets had submarines patrolling all the worlds seas, not sure if China has that going on.
Click to expand...

It all boils down to the economy, Given the trajectory China will surpass US in next few years (unless it already has depends how you crunch the numbers) but it will not follow the same path as the USSR or USA. Its posture will remain defensive by policy with a second strike capability to deter US. I don't think China has plans to be an international policeman or a terrorist.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

