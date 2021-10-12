What's new

Nomination of DG ISI is my authority: PM Imran Khan says in cabinet meeting today

S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
748
0
1,336
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
IK is right here. Constitutionally its IK's perogative to appoint DG ISI with consultation of army chief. Bajwa did not consult IK.

Also Lt Gen needs to be corps commander for minimum of 6 months before he can be considered for post of army chief. There are still more than 13 months left to make new army chief in case if Faiz Hamid needs to become chief.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,862
7
10,455
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Norwegian said:
Nomination of DG ISI. PM Imran Khan wants more than one name for DG ISI before he gives official approval. GHQ apparently sent only one name and ISPR prematurely announced his approval 3-4 days ago
Click to expand...
I think nomination is good but Khan probably wants extension for General faiz. Imagine general faiz getting extension as ISI chief 😂. Maryam Nawaz will get chronic diarrhoea. In my opinion considering the baD optics Khan should let it go.
 
mikkix

mikkix

SENIOR MEMBER
May 7, 2010
2,713
-7
1,309
Country
Pakistan
Location
Japan
New ISI chief is a strong supporter of corrupt judge Justice Faiz Issa family and some people are claiming he will be a patwari. Anyway if nadeem anjum becomes DGISI he will make Faiz Issa chief justice supreme court and faiz issa will kick IK out from PM House. Old game with new player.
 
