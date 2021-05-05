Nominal spending figures understate China's military might - The Economist

Their money, their choice? Maybe?So india literally spends $318 billion dollars sucking up resources from its poor? why does the world tolerate this
No its cruel occupation of kashmir , its inability to improve poverty in india or effectively abolish the cruelty of its caste system don't touch the humanity of rest of world? why do we need UN, WHO etc then?Their money, their choice? Maybe?
Well, there are many other countries listed in the OP article.No its cruel occupation of kashmir , its inability to improve poverty in india or effectively abolish the cruelty of its caste system don't touch the humanity of rest of world? why do we need UN, WHO etc then?