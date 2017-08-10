Nomenclature for Republic of China

The Republic of China is extensively referred to as Taiwan. Shouldn't it be called by its official name Republic of China?
Some people might say there would be confusion with Peoples Republic of China - but people don't get confused between Sudan and South Sudan and Republic of Congo and Democratic Republic of Congo. So there is global precedence.
