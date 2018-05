Nokia Phones in Pakistan Get Major Price Cut for Ramadan

Nokia 2, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 6.1, and even the flagship Nokia 8.



Model Old Price (Rs.) Updated Price (Rs.)

Nokia 1 10,900 9,250

Nokia 2 12,470 11,920

Nokia 5 19,500 17,650

Nokia 6 24,950 19,990

Nokia 6.1 29,000 21,735

Nokia 8 49,900 35,990





Premium Builds, Affordable Prices

Advance Telecom, the official distributor of Nokia phones in Pakistan, announced these newly lowered prices in celebration for the holy month of Ramadan. As the list and names suggest, the lineup can be sorted spec-wise starting from the Nokia 1, an entry-level smartphone with 1 GB RAM and minimal specs, and ends at Nokia 8which is the company’s top-end flagship smartphone running a Snapdragon 835.



Nokia recently unveiled a juiced up version of their original Nokia 6, the Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 6 (2018), with impressive internals. Most of the phones in the HMD lineup focus on performance, the siblings share a similar design and a similar software so you can expect almost the same Android experience throughout the series.



You can get your own Nokia smartphone in Pakistan from Advance Telecom’s official website. The company offers free home delivery, with secure payment options.



At the time of writing, Nokia phones are out-of-stock on Advance Telecom’s website. We expect the company is restocking its inventory, the prices might get changed at a later date





