What's new

Nokia Claims Top Speed Of 9.85 Gbps On Vodafone Idea Network During 5G Trial

A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,795
-33
1,455
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Nokia Claims Top Speed Of 9.85 Gbps On Vodafone Idea Network During 5G Trial




Telecom equipment manufacturer Nokia India on Wednesday (3 November) claimed that it achieved the top speed of 9.85 Gigabit per second (Gbps) on Vodafone Idea network during the ongoing 5G trials.
The company has achieved the top speed in back end data transmission, which means connecting mobile base stations network, during the trials in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, reports Economic Times.
“Together with Vi, we achieved 9.85 Gbps of backhaul capacity using E-band microwave in 80 GHz spectrum, unlocking the potential of deploying 5G,” Nokia India said in a tweet.
“We are delighted to partner with Vi in trials to deliver 5G services by connecting smallcells and macrocells with fiber-like with fiber-like speed through E-Band, in areas where fiber is challenging to deploy,” the company said.

According to the report, the high frequency zone of E band is proposed to be used to connect mobile networks in the back end and data speed in these bands are expected to match the transmission levels of optical fibers.
 
A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,795
-33
1,455
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Govt Forms 22-Member Innovation Group On 6G To Take Global Lead On Development Of Technology




The government has formed a technology innovation group on sixth generation (6G) standards for mobile networks to take the lead in the development of the next-generation technology globally.

The group, formed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), will be headed by Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman.

The forum aims to create vision and objectives as well as develop a roadmap for research and development (R&D), pre-standardisation, development of applications and products, and action plans for 6G technology, reports Economic Times.

“India should endeavour to take a lead in 6G space. This will require a collaborative effort from the government, industry and the telecom service providers, academic and research institutions to identify the area of work and build synergy to innovate, create Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), standardise, contribute to global standards, create regulations, run pilots, and manufacture, test and supply at a global scale,” said the DoT’s memorandum dated 1 November.

According to the report, the 22-member group includes additional secretary Anita Praveen, member (Technology) Ashok Kumar Tiwari, member (Services) Deepak Chaturvedi, executive director Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) Rajkumar Upadhyay.

The group also has directors of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Delhi, Chennai, Kanpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad as its members. Further, the group members include director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, as well as industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) chairman Ajai Puri who is also the chief operating officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel.

It should be noted that the move by the DoT comes as India is already trailing developing nations in auctioning and deployment of 5G tech.

The government is set to auction 5G spectrum sometime next year, with the commercial deployments of the technology likely to be six months after the sale.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom