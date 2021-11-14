Nokia Claims Top Speed Of 9.85 Gbps On Vodafone Idea Network During 5G Trial
Telecom equipment manufacturer Nokia India on Wednesday (3 November) claimed that it achieved the top speed of 9.85 Gigabit per second (Gbps) on Vodafone Idea network during the ongoing 5G trials.
The company has achieved the top speed in back end data transmission, which means connecting mobile base stations network, during the trials in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, reports Economic Times.
“Together with Vi, we achieved 9.85 Gbps of backhaul capacity using E-band microwave in 80 GHz spectrum, unlocking the potential of deploying 5G,” Nokia India said in a tweet.
“We are delighted to partner with Vi in trials to deliver 5G services by connecting smallcells and macrocells with fiber-like with fiber-like speed through E-Band, in areas where fiber is challenging to deploy,” the company said.
According to the report, the high frequency zone of E band is proposed to be used to connect mobile networks in the back end and data speed in these bands are expected to match the transmission levels of optical fibers.
