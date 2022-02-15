Nokia announces Nokia Nokia G11, a budget friendly mobile phone

Nokia G11 may feature 6.5 in display, 3 GB RAM, and 5050 mAh battery. Nokia G11 may come with 8 megapixel front and 13x2x2 megapixel rear cameras.
As regard color options, the mobile phone is available in Ice, Charcoal color(s). On the software side, this smartphone by Nokia may come pre-installed with Android 11 operating system.
Notably, the storage options built in to the handset may include 32 GB storage. Furthermore, the handset may support installation of additional strorage via memory card.
Some of the features supported by the mobile phone's display may include HD+.
The security features built inside the handset may include Touch ID and Face ID. Moreover, the smartphone might be equipped with number of sensors including Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity.
Some of the features of the front camera Wide Angle, Face Unlock, Selfie Mode, Portrait, HDR. Subsequently, some of the features of the rear camera Macro Camera, Depth Camera, LED Flash, Portrait, LED Flash, Slow Motion, Time Lapse.
Furthermore, the battery of the smartphone may support fast charging but may not have any option for wireless charging. In addition to this, the build material of the smartphone may comprise of Front (Glass), Back (Plastic), Sides (Plastic).
Source:- Nokia G11
Hardware & StorageNokia G11 is expected to be powered by Unisoc T606 (Cortex A75 (2), Cortex A55 (6)), Octa Core (2 x 1.6 GHz, 6 x 1.6 GHz) chip and Mali G57 MP1 GPU. Moreover, the smartphone may come with 3 GB RAM.
DisplayAs far as the display is concerned, Nokia G11 may have IPS LCD display supporting resolutions upto 1600 x 720 pixels at pixel density of ~270 pixels per inch (PPI).
Connectivity, Security & SensorsThe connectivity / communication options offered by the smartphone include Bluetooth (5.0), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, hotspot, direct, dual), NFC, USB, GPS, 2G / GSM / GPRS, 3G / HSPA / CDMA, 4G / LTE and Dual (Nano SIM).
Cameras & PhotographyIn terms of cameras, Nokia G11 may come with one (8 megapixel) camera on the front side and three (13 x 2 x 2 megapixel) cameras on the back side. The front camera may support video recording up to 1080p at 30 fps. Whereas, the rear camera may support video recording up to 1080p at 30 fps. The aperture of front camera lens is expected to be f/2.0. While, the apertures of rear camera lens are expected to be f/1.8, f/2.2, f/2.4.
Other FeaturesThe actual weight (without any accessory attached) and dimensions of Nokia G11 are expected to be 165 gms and 6.48 x 2.99 x 0.33 (Height x Width x Depth) inches, respectively.
