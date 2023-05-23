Nokia and VNPT roll out 10G in Vietnam

Nokia Deploys 10G Fiber Broadband for Valoo in Finland Nokia announced it is deploying a 10G broadband network for operator Valoo in Finland.

Not cellular serviceThey talking about fixed line communications. Fiber optics with 10 gbit to end customers. That’s 10 times faster than currently possible 1 gbit.Similar service deploying in Finland.Image Credit: LightField Studios/Bigstockphoto.com