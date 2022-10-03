Nobody can limit Turkey to 780,000 km2

Libya and Turkey sign two agreements on hydrocarbons Libya and Turkey signed today two memorandum of understandings on hydrocarbons.

Here we go again...The Sultan declaresMeanwhile,half the Turkish government's cabinet has visited Libya,to sign the hydrocarbon exploration deal...However,the Tobruk part of the government,the House of Representatives,do not recognize it.The Libyan foreign minister mentioned the that the deal would have to through the UN first. Cavusoglu didn't like that:This "agreement" completely ignores the Greek-Egyptian EEZ and is on the side of the Tobruk government's part of Libya,in Cyrinaica.Now,if Turkey sends ships to search and drill,the question is what will the answer of the Greek and Egyptian governments will be.If they start drilling there and ignore our protests or the US and European demands that they leave the area,even the LNA's demands...then eventually we will have to reply militarily.This could spark a new conflict in Southeast Europe and the Mediterranean.