What's new

Nobody can limit Turkey to 780,000 km2

Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
5,895
2
4,924
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Here we go again...

The Sultan declares

"The 78 cemeteries of martyrs we have in 32 countries define the physical borders of our foreign policy. Nobody can imprison Turkey’s vision in 780,000 square kilometers”



Meanwhile,half the Turkish government's cabinet has visited Libya,to sign the hydrocarbon exploration deal...

libyaupdate.com

Libya and Turkey sign two agreements on hydrocarbons

Libya and Turkey signed today two memorandum of understandings on hydrocarbons.
libyaupdate.com libyaupdate.com

However,the Tobruk part of the government,the House of Representatives,do not recognize it.

Loading…

en.protothema.gr

The Libyan foreign minister mentioned the that the deal would have to through the UN first. Cavusoglu didn't like that:

“It does not matter what they think,” said Cavusoglu when asked if other countries might object to the new memorandum of understanding.

“Third countries do not have the right to interfere,” he added.

This "agreement" completely ignores the Greek-Egyptian EEZ and is on the side of the Tobruk government's part of Libya,in Cyrinaica.

EEZ.jpg


Now,if Turkey sends ships to search and drill,the question is what will the answer of the Greek and Egyptian governments will be.

If they start drilling there and ignore our protests or the US and European demands that they leave the area,even the LNA's demands...then eventually we will have to reply militarily.

This could spark a new conflict in Southeast Europe and the Mediterranean.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Dai Toruko
Greek spy providing intelligence from Turkey caught by MIT op
Replies
2
Views
526
Akritas
Akritas
Foinikas
Erdogan demands demilitarisation of East Aegean Islands, threatens operation in Syria
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
194
Views
6K
comci
comci
dBSPL
Turkey returns to the Balkans at EU’s expense
Replies
6
Views
521
Akritas
Akritas
Akritas
Greek FA Dendias to Turkey: We reject the neo-Ottoman bullies
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
89
Views
3K
Akritas
Akritas
dBSPL
Ukraine and Turkey have signed a Free Trade Agreement
Replies
1
Views
437
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom