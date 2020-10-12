What's new

Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to two Americans for their work on auction theory

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
6,464
2
9,071
Country
United States
Location
United States
The 2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson for work on commercial auctions.

The American economists were commended for their "improvements to auction theory and invention of new auction formats," the committee said.

Milgrom, 72, is the Shirley and Leonard Ely Professor of Humanities and Sciences at Stanford University. Wilson, 83, is the Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emeritus at Stanford.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/12/nobel-economics-prize-awarded-to-paul-milgrom-and-robert-wilson.html
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top