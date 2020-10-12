Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to two Americans for their work on auction theory

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson for work on commercial auctions.The American economists were commended for their "improvements to auction theory and invention of new auction formats," the committee said.Milgrom, 72, is the Shirley and Leonard Ely Professor of Humanities and Sciences at Stanford University. Wilson, 83, is the Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emeritus at Stanford.