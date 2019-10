Nobel Prize in Chemistry Honors Work on Lithium-Ion Batteries

The batteries developed through the work of John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino are used in “everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles,” the Nobel committee said.

Why did they win?

Why is the work important?

Who are the winners?

Who won the 2018 Nobel for chemistry?

Who else has won a Nobel Prize this year?

The prize for medicine and physiology was awarded to William G. Kaelin Jr., Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their work in discovering how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.





The prize for physics went to three scientists who transformed our view of the cosmos: James Peebles, a professor emeritus at Princeton University, shared half of the prize for theories that explained how the universe swirled into galaxies and everything we see in the night sky, and indeed much that we cannot see.



When will the other Nobel Prizes be announced this year?