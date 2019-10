Abiy Ahmed Awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, left, with President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea.

Why did he win?



Why is the work important?



Who won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize?



Who else has won a Nobel Prize this year?

The prize for medicine and physiology was awarded to William G. Kaelin Jr., Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their work in discovering how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

The prize for physics was awarded to James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for their contributions to the understanding of the evolution of the universe and the Earth’s place in the cosmos.