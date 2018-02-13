Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is married
She announced the exciting news on Twitter and asked for prayers for her new journey.
Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead. :
@malinfezehai
12:43 PM · Nov 9, 2021
