What's new

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is married

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
68,040
77
108,746
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is married


She announced the exciting news on Twitter and asked for prayers for her new journey.

Photo: Malala Yousafzai/Instagram





Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead. :
@malinfezehai


Image




Image





Image



Image



12:43 PM · Nov 9, 2021
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,589
2
22,068
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
May Allah Swt bless the couple and those girls too who survived the ttp assault on the van along with her but didnt get the limelight .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Solomon2
Horror in Burma
Replies
3
Views
554
hussain0216
hussain0216
Devil Soul
Over 13 million Pakistani girls have never been inside a classroom
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Zibago
Zibago
Jade
Malala wants to be PM, says Nobel would be 'great honor'
Replies
4
Views
916
Devil Soul
Devil Soul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom