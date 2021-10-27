Tai Hai Chen
Noam Chomsky: Unvaccinated should 'remove themselves from the community,' access to food 'their problem'
Philosopher Noam Chomsky argued that those who remain unvaccinated should be segregated, saying that obtaining food after they had "the decency to remove themselves from the community" was "their problem."
Philosopher Noam Chomsky argued that those who remain unvaccinated should be segregated, saying that obtaining food after they had "the decency to remove themselves from the community" was "their problem."
After the left-wing linguist was asked what separation of the unvaccinated would look like on a practical level, Chomsky said the unvaccinated should remove themselves from the community for the safety of others and make arrangements to get food without coming into contact with others.
"How can we get food to them?" Chomsky told YouTube's Primo Radical on Sunday. "Well, that's actually their problem."
Chomsky, 92, compared people who do not want to get vaccinated to those who do not want to stop at red lights in traffic, saying that if people treasure their liberty so much, they should "find a way to protect it and secure it for [themselves]."
The linguist's remarks were met with mixed reactions on Twitter, with some supporting his calls for the unvaccinated to be isolated.
Others accused him of being a socialist and slammed him as an "overrated babbling authoritarian mess."Noam Chomsky is trending because he wants to get tough on people who choose to stay unvaccinated.
Good for him.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 25, 2021
Noam Chomsky once had a fine mind. Now he's an overrated babbling authoritarian mess. Isolate the unvaccinated from society? What about stop listening to academics who are well past their best?
— Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) October 25, 2021
Chomsky is a truly disgusting human being.
Alternate Tweet: Pathetic old socialist reveals evil nature which lays just beneath every oh so tolerant progressive.
pic.twitter.com/0eQYzMMuIZ
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 25, 2021
