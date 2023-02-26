Noam Chomsky on IK

Ssan said:



Also, let me state here that even though the top public leftist intellectual in the world has said that he would vote for IK, this will not affect leftists like Hoodboy in our country. This is because they are not real leftists to start with. Noam Chomsky says he would vote for IK. That removing him was not justified.

Mirzali Khan said:



Aurat March isn't even a women's organization either. All of these lefty orgs are just funny bad parodies of gora liberalism and a veneer to protect the sardar/feudal class.

Sorry, I don't think Chomsky is knowledgeable enough to talk on pakistani affairsBy knowledgeable I am not saying he is not a smart guy but I don't think he is knowledgeable enough on pakistani affairs to talk about IK or anyone elsePakistani women deserve a much better society than the current society we offer to emUnfortunately for Pakistan, thier movements get hijacked by a mix of foreign intrests and elite class who lives in it's own bubbleMen needs to change and become better men, only than can our society change for the better in terms of women empowerment