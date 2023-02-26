Noam Chomsky on IK

Noam Chomsky says he would vote for IK. That removing him was not justified.
Also, let me state here that even though the top public leftist intellectual in the world has said that he would vote for IK, this will not affect leftists like Hoodboy in our country. This is because they are not real leftists to start with.
Also, let me state here that even though the top public leftist intellectual in the world has said that he would vote for IK, this will not affect leftists like Hoodboy in our country. This is because they are not real leftists to start with.