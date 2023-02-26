What's new

Noam Chomsky on IK

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Ssan said:
Noam Chomsky says he would vote for IK. That removing him was not justified.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629569292327874565

Also, let me state here that even though the top public leftist intellectual in the world has said that he would vote for IK, this will not affect leftists like Hoodboy in our country. This is because they are not real leftists to start with.
Sorry, I don't think Chomsky is knowledgeable enough to talk on pakistani affairs

By knowledgeable I am not saying he is not a smart guy but I don't think he is knowledgeable enough on pakistani affairs to talk about IK or anyone else

Mirzali Khan said:
Aurat March isn't even a women's organization either. All of these lefty orgs are just funny bad parodies of gora liberalism and a veneer to protect the sardar/feudal class.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629516503019036672

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1629517413099225091
Pakistani women deserve a much better society than the current society we offer to em

Unfortunately for Pakistan, thier movements get hijacked by a mix of foreign intrests and elite class who lives in it's own bubble

Men needs to change and become better men, only than can our society change for the better in terms of women empowerment
 
