Strangers arrange food, shelter for thousands of admission seekers at NSTU

Over the weekend, in unprecedented scenes, locals of Noakhali opened their doors and arranged food and shelter for over 100,000 students and guardians from all over the country who came to attend the admission tests at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) campus on Friday.



The Union Parishad and municipal bodies also played their part, opening their offices and schools and other government buildings to accommodate the total of 70,298 candidates competing for just 1320 seats across 30 subjects, plus their guardians, that pushed the total past six figures.



But all the hotels, motels and guest houses in the city combined are able to accommodate just a fraction of that figure – around 1500, which obviously worried many people who know of the growing reputation for academic excellence NSTU is gathering as a new public university.



So the locals came forward to help the admission seekers and their guardians by opening access to the Upazila Parishad office, local mosques, madrasas and by setting up temporary accommodation using tents.



Locals are not just providing shelter, they have also been supplying food for three days starting Thursday night. The exams across different faculties started on Friday, and end today (Sunday).



Noakhali Sadar Upazila Chairman Shihab Uddin Selim told UNB students and guardians here for the NSTU entrance exam will get their ‘services’ for free till Sunday.