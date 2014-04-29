What's new

No weapons to Pakistan; Russia assures India during Rajnath's visit to Moscow

should we care , I dont think so becuase we are not depended on any russian weapon systems.
India have dollars but we have important stretegic position in region where superpowers needs us.
New Pakistan is emerging and no one stop us.
eurasiantimes.com

No Weapons To Pakistan; Russia Assures India Of No Business With Islamabad At Moscow Meet

Russia, India’s historical ally, has assured New Delhi that it won’t sell arms to Pakistan. This was discussed during a meeting between Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergei Goishu in Moscow. No More Rafales! India Eyes US Stealth F-35 Jets As Washington...
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com
 
I seriously doubt that news is true
 
Bro its useless thread u opened, never open any thread based on Indian media source,
When Pakistan decided to buy what weapon required for Pakistan arm forces they will get it. Pakistan have large number of Russian made helicopter, these indian's always talking shit and remain shit. Russia is super power no one can dictate to russia what to sell what to not.
 
Complete horse crap ... the Russians are more than willing to sell weapons to Pakistan. They only care about the money. Reminds me of the Indian fake news saying Russia would not deliver the S-400 to China because of Galwan. Indian media is absolutely pathetic beyond means.
 
Russia can give that offer if india assires ot will not buy anything from US. We all know india is the new US puppy. By he way russia already have offered Pakistan weapons.
 
The only hurdle between pakistan and Russian weapons is lack of funds.
Russia is no longer bound by any unofficial pact where by russians cant sell their weapons to anyone they want to make up for the lost sales to india, but banyas can buy weapons from whoever they want to without regard to russian concerns.
Even if in the past they allowed india to have a veto over such dealings, but that is no longer the case.
 
Couldn't agree more. Russia is all in for $$$ especially these days, which majorly India and China are supplying.
 
Pakistan Buys Russian Kornet-E Anti-tank Guided Missiles
  • Our Bureau
  • 07:09 AM, October 8, 2019
  • 5161

Pakistan Buys Russian Kornet-E Anti-tank Guided Missiles

Russian Kornet-E Anti tank guided missile (ATGM)
The Pakistan Army has purchased some 52 launchers and an unspecified number of missiles of the Russian Kornet-E anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) for $62.46 million during the 2017-18.
The country’s Directorate General of Defence Purchases ordered Kornet-E anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) for $62.46 million, Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production’s (MoDP) yearbook for 2017-2018 states.
The number of missiles ordered was not disclosed but could run into hundreds of units given the value of the deal.
The Kornet-E is a competitor to the US’ Javelin and the Israeli Spike in the global arms market. It has a range between 4500 meters- 5500 meters. It can be deployed by dismounted soldiers as well as on vehicles.
According to information provided by the Russian arms export agency Rosoboronexport, the Kornet-E vehicle-mounted/portable anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system is designed to engage current and future tanks fitted with explosive reactive armor, fortifications, hovering helicopters and pinpoint surface targets.
It is not known if the Kornet-E have been deployed by the Pakistan Army. If it has, then it must be on the eastern border with India, as the type of threats (armored vehicles and tanks) it can deal with are not prominent on its western border with Afghanistan.



Pakistan Buys Russian Kornet-E Anti-tank Guided Missiles

Pakistan Buys Russian Kornet-E Anti-tank Guided Missiles
www.defenseworld.net www.defenseworld.net
 
RD-93MA Engine, to Power Pakistan JF-17 Block III Jets, Enters Thermal Chamber Tests
  • Our Bureau
  • 01:58 PM, July 8, 2020
  • 19320



RD-93MA Engine, to Power Pakistan JF-17 Block III Jets, Enters Thermal Chamber Tests

RD-93MA engine (for JF-17 Jet) Undergoing Tests
A new engine for the Pakistani JF-17 fighter jet, dubbed RD-93MA being developed by Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC)-Klimov has entered thermal chamber tests to confirm high-speed characteristics in simulated flight conditions.
The RD-93MA has been specifically developed to power single engine light fighter jets. It is an upgrade of the RD-93 engine which currently powers the Pakistani JF-17/Chinese Chengdu FC-1 single engine fighter jets.
With the successful completion of the thermal chamber test stage, it will be possible to proceed to flight design tests. A set of tests in the TsIAM large thermal pressure chamber will be held as part of the experimental design work on the RD-93MA, a UEC statement said today.
During the tests, the engine will simulate conditions as close as possible to actual flight. Here, the BARK-93MA, the automatic control system of the engine, designed and manufactured at UEC-Klimov, will also be put to test.
The thrust of the RD-93MA is expected to 9300 Kgf compared to 8300 kgf of the RD-93, a significant bump-up in power which will help the JF-17/FC-1 to carry more armaments and fly at a higher speed (this information is not from UEC but earlier published sources).
The RD-93MA engine is distinguished by improved operational characteristics, increased thermodynamic parameters, a larger fan and an upgraded automatic power plant control system. The main engine parameters are also enhanced- the assigned resource and thrust, an emergency engine start mode is provided, and the possibility of emergency fuel drain is realized.” the statement said.
RD-93MA Engine, to Power Pakistan JF-17 Block III Jets, Enters Thermal Chamber Tests

JF-17 Thunder Aircraft of Pakistan Air Force
All this is due to the specifics associated with the possible use of the power plant on a single-engine aircraft, which entails additional safety requirements,the statement added leaving no doubt as to its potential applications for an foreign customer as Russia does not possess a single-engine fighter jet.
“The start of testing was preceded by a long preparatory phase. During 2018-2019 design documentation was handed over to manufacturing plants, production was organized in a new cooperation structure, engine models of the RD-93MA were developed and a new engine "harness" was manufactured. In addition, tests of the VK-100-1MK turbo-starter in the TsIAM heat chamber according to confirmation of high-altitude launch were conducted. Prototypes of the BARK-93MA (automatic engine control system) were made and much more,” the statement said.
The JF-17 block III, a highly advanced version of the JF-17 Block II, was test flown for the first time at the start of this year. Besides the engine, the key upgrade is an AESA- Active electronically scanning array- radar which has already been selected from a Chinese manufacturer.
Earlier reports said the RD-93MA engine will be directly sold to Pakistan. However, sources told defenseworld.net that the engine upgrade work is under contract from a Chinese company for which over 100 such engines is to be manufactured.
The engine is expected to enter fight test mode towards the end of the year which means the JF-17 Block III would enter flight tests with the RD-93MA engine sometime in 2021-22 at the earliest.

RD-93MA Engine, to Power Pakistan JF-17 Block III Jets, Enters Thermal Chamber Tests

RD-93MA Engine, to Power Pakistan JF-17 Block III Jets, Enters Thermal Chamber Tests
www.defenseworld.net www.defenseworld.net
 
So India now needs assurances from their time tested friend Russia that it wont sell weapon to Pakistan. Seems things are not going well for India.
But the convenient part that india hid was that nothing comes for free so there will be a BUT somewhere. We wont sell to Pakistan but you will have to buy from us.
 
Fake news, it's a Indian sponsored shyt news front from millions of fronts! 😜 😅 😊
 
No ice man that's a Indian made shyt news network, with another fake news! 😜
 
