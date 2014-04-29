What's new

no weapons to pakistan , Russia assured India

should we care , I dont think so becuase we are not depended on any russian weapon systems.
India have dollars but we have important stretegic position in region where superpowers needs us.
New Pakistan is emerging and no one stop us.
No Weapons To Pakistan; Russia Assures India Of No Business With Islamabad At Moscow Meet

Russia, India’s historical ally, has assured New Delhi that it won’t sell arms to Pakistan. This was discussed during a meeting between Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergei Goishu in Moscow. No More Rafales! India Eyes US Stealth F-35 Jets As Washington...
I seriously doubt that news is true
 
Bro its useless thread u opened, never open any thread based on Indian media source,
When Pakistan decided to buy what weapon required for Pakistan arm forces they will get it. Pakistan have large number of Russian made helicopter, these indian's always talking shit and remain shit. Russia is super power no one can dictate to russia what to sell what to not.
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,324
6
7,436
Country
United States
Location
United States
Complete horse crap ... the Russians are more than willing to sell weapons to Pakistan. They only care about the money. Reminds me of the Indian fake news saying Russia would not deliver the S-400 to China because of Galwan. Indian media is absolutely pathetic beyond means.
 
