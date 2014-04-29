no weapons to pakistan , Russia assured India

should we care , I dont think so becuase we are not depended on any russian weapon systems.
India have dollars but we have important stretegic position in region where superpowers needs us.
New Pakistan is emerging and no one stop us.
India have dollars but we have important stretegic position in region where superpowers needs us.
New Pakistan is emerging and no one stop us.
No Weapons To Pakistan; Russia Assures India Of No Business With Islamabad At Moscow Meet
Russia, India’s historical ally, has assured New Delhi that it won’t sell arms to Pakistan. This was discussed during a meeting between Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergei Goishu in Moscow. No More Rafales! India Eyes US Stealth F-35 Jets As Washington...
eurasiantimes.com