no weapons to pakistan , Russia assured India

India have dollars but we have important stretegic position in region where superpowers needs us.

New Pakistan is emerging and no one stop us.

Bro its useless thread u opened, never open any thread based on Indian media source,When Pakistan decided to buy what weapon required for Pakistan arm forces they will get it. Pakistan have large number of Russian made helicopter, these indian's always talking shit and remain shit. Russia is super power no one can dictate to russia what to sell what to not.