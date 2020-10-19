No We won't come with the tanks or the guns and bombs

Some people in Afghanistan as well as someone saying that if Afghans got together they will defeat Pakistan....Well to the likes of Amarullah, Mohib and Mahmood khan Achaqzai we have one response for you. We are not Britian we are not USSR and we are not USA. We are Pakistan we know how to deal with you and noWe won't be coming with tank or the guns or bombs we will be coming to Afghanistan with the weapon that you fear most Yes sticks to whip your Arses.. we have learned from 90's how Taliban treated you with the sticks and bambu .... You better belive we ain't wasting no bullet or bomb on you