NO WAY! These political vultures SHOULD NOT be allowed to select the Army Chief...

Hi...

Time is passing.

We are at standstill.

These politicians are trying to ONE UP the Army and its Chief...

Never occurred in Pak's history when the appointment of incoming Chief has been made such a mess.

Politicians ARE TRYING to CONTROL the POST, ITS CHIEF AND THE ARMY.

They want to make Army Generals THEIR PRIVATE NAUKARS - history is testament of their attempts.

Imagine - they do this while in coalition government, what would they do if forms government with majority?

Politicians have shown their teeth...Army should respond back!!!

One political party is threatening to March towards Pindi while other one in government is creating issues on Army Chief Selection.

I will repeat - These political vultures SHOULD NOT be allowed to select the Army Chief...Army High Command or Outgoing Chief himself should decide. These so called politicians (actually Feudals) are seasoned snakes

A dirty game it is...Very Dirty.

I hope Mr. Bajwa would be able to steer his Army out of these well thought attacks.

Best wishes for Incoming Chief.

Pakistan Zindabad !!!
Glory to Pakistan Army.


