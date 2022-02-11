What's new

NO-TRUST MOVE TO BE BROUGHT AGAINST PTI GOVT: PDM

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to bring no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties, ARY News reported on Friday.

The summit of the opposition alliance, PDM has decided to bring a no-trust move against PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government.

After chairing the PDM summit meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman made the announcement of bringing a no-trust move. He said that it was not beneficial to fight with the opposition on two fronts. He added that everyone needs to show openheartedness for building consensus.

He announced that PDM will complete its homework before bringing the no-trust move.
No-trust move to be brought against PTI govt: PDM

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to bring no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided
Five PTI ministers in contact with PML-N, claims Ahsan Iqbal​

PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal.
PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal.

  • Ministers who taunt us will be the first to jump out of govt's ship, Ahsan Iqbal says.
  • Upon guarantee of getting tickets, ministers ready to leave PTI, he says.
  • Claims there is "chaos" in PTI.
PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal has claimed that five federal ministers of the ruling party are in contact with him, adding that they are "even ready to leave the PTI."
Speaking during Geo News Programme "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath" on Thursday evening, the former interior minister said that "those in the government who taunt us today will be the first to jump ship as soon as they get a chance."
Ahsan further claimed that five ministers of the incumbent government are in contact with PML-N and ready to quit the PTI.
He went on to say that upon the guarantee of getting a party ticket in the next general elections, PTI ministers are ready to leave the ruling party.

The PML-N leader said that government is in its "sunset phase," adding that "these people don’t want to ruin their political future."
"There is chaos in the PTI and people are ready to leave as the ruling party's ship is sinking," he added.
Talking about meetings with government allies, Ahsan said that if the government allies don’t support the Opposition’s vote of the no-confidence, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will reach Islamabad on March 23 with "full force" and through people’s referendum, the Opposition will prove that the masses have lost people's trust.
The PML-N secretary-general lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for mocking PPP chairman Bilawal-Bhutto's Urdu and said: "How unfortunate that despite being surrounded by economic turmoil and security challenges, our PM is behaving like a clown and ridiculing others by making a mockery of them."
"Are you a prime minister or running a circus?" he questioned.
Ahsan said that with this "non-serious attitude and egoistic nature, you can drive the country towards destruction but can’t address the challenges."
"The country desperately needs leadership that can get everyone on board to discuss economic issues," he added.

PTI lawmakers are ready to jump ship because of failure​

On Thursday PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had also said that PM Imran Khan is turning his guns on the Opposition as he is aware that his party's lawmakers are "ready to jump ship" because of his "failures".
The PML-N leader said the prime minister was not "tenable" for anyone anymore, as she claimed the premier was aware that his "ship is in the storm".
"It's my honest opinion: wear a helmet whenever you go to meet the people," Maryam told PM Imran Khan, adding: "People will collar you, so be careful from now on."
Five PTI ministers in contact with PML-N, claims Ahsan Iqbal

PTI ministers ready to leave party on assurance of ticket in next elections, Ahsan Iqbal says
People and politicians of Pakistan have the habit of blaming the military for destabilising elected governments. But looking at statistics, the so called democratically elected representatives are the biggest enemies of a sitting government.
Both Benazir and Nawaz sharif disposed off each others governments twice in the 90s . But PMLN and PPP government was disposed once by the military.
Now they are together for ousting another democratically elected government.
Then they blame military for destabilising democracy and stupid people of Pakistan believe them. 🤣🤣
 
Tum hakomat banany k khwab daikh rahy ho main tumain jail ma dalny ki teyari kar raha hon …. Imran khan reaction on PDM meeting :lol:
 
It could be successful or if IK sees he does not have the majority he can dissolve the parliament himself.

Plan from pmln and ppp and fazl is simple. Economy is somewhat better than what they left hence as rising exports and bigger tax revenue comes in they can start white elephant projects to make awaam happy.

plus US and india can also be assured of a 'cordial relation'. This seems to be the planning.
 
With so many advantageous positions, no need to highlight them in media just go ahead and do it.
OR
Else just lies as the Patwari leadership is nothing but a bunch of liars/thieves/corrupts.
 
You let them back in and Pakistan will become 10x more corrupt than it was. These people are not even good at their jobs. Small thinkers, only in it for the money.

They have had 30 years + and what do they have to show for it?

Just do a Russia and call them dissidents, they were all plotting to own Punjab and Sindh if Pakistan balkanized anyway. Always one foot out the door. Fazlur Rahman must have thought he would be president of KPK :rofl:

Seriously there is plenty of evidence if ISI did enough digging and just plaster it on the media and be done with them. Put them on trial in military courts.
 
BAP threatens to leave govt over no representation in cabinet​

Kakar expressed grief over mistrust BAP has faced from the ruling PTI

February 11, 2022

bap senator prince omar ahmadzai l and general secretary manzoor ahmed kakar r photo file

BAP Senator Prince Omar Ahmadzai (L) and General Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Kakar (R). Photo: File
ISLAMABAD:
The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) – the coalition partner of the ruling PTI – threatened to leave the federal government on Friday if it did not get adequate representation in the cabinet, and in protest staged a walkout from the Senate session.
Cracks between the ruling party and BAP appeared during the Senate session held earlier today in which the coalition partner demanded representation in the cabinet and said that failure in doing so will result in them not supporting the PTI.
Following this, BAP’s Senator Prince Omar Ahmadzai along with other party members staged a walkout in protest, prompting PPP’s Sherry Rehman to offer them a seat at the opposition benches.
“BAP should come to the opposition benches, the opposition will end their problems and frustrations,” Rehman said.
Upon walking out, PTI’s Azam Khan Swati convinced the BAP to return to the floor. Following this, the party’s General Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Kakar expressed his grief over the mistrust their party has faced from the federal government.
Read: Zardari reaches out to PML-Q for support
“We are not allies for the ministry,” Kakar stated, adding that they have been the ruling PTI’s allies for three-and-a-half years and affirmed that they “will remain an ally.”
However, the party’s general secretary urged the Senate to take Balochistan’s rights into consideration when formulating policies, including their right to representation, border security and job protection under quotas, claiming that “we are being walled off.”
Kakar reminded the House of the pivotal role the province plays. “[The] CPEC is affiliated with Balochistan, have mercy,” he pleaded on the floor.
Read More: Opposition relying on PTI defections
The disenchantment between the BAP and the ruling party comes on the heels of opposition leaders reaching out to the federal government’s allies for support.
On Monday, former president and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari reached out to the ruling party’s only ally in Punjab – the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) – just a couple of days after the PPP leadership met the PML-N leaders to chalk out a strategy to oust the incumbent government.
The meeting sent a clear message to the ruling PTI and has given a push to the opposition parties’ goal to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan from office as the Chaudhry brothers have a reputation of being kingmakers because of their political influence behind the scenes.
It is also pertinent to note here that on Tuesday an MQM-P delegation – another coalition partner of the ruling party – held back-to-back meetings with the opposition PML-N and another ally PML-Q.
The delegation, which included MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Aamir Khan and former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, first met with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at the latter’s Model Town residence in Lahore.
BAP threatens to leave govt over no representation in cabinet | The Express Tribune

Kakar expressed grief over mistrust BAP has faced from the ruling PTI
Menace2Society said:
You let them back in and Pakistan will become 10x more corrupt than it was. These people are not even good at their jobs. Small thinkers, only in it for the money.

They have had 30 years + and what do they have to show for it?

Just do a Russia and call them dissidents, they were all plotting to own Punjab and Sindh if Pakistan balkanized anyway. Always one foot out the door. Fazlur Rahman must have thought he would be president of KPK :rofl:

Seriously there is plenty of evidence if ISI did enough digging and just plaster it on the media and be done with them. Put them on trial in military courts.
Exactly they together were planning to balkansie Pak and all wanted to rule each province. All provinces would be like Kashmir because of these sellouts who would make us slaves to Hibduvta.

The establishment seriously won't bring these scum back to power , right?
 

