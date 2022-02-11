No-trust move to be brought against PTI govt: PDM

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to bring no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties, ARY News reported on Friday.
The summit of the opposition alliance, PDM has decided to bring a no-trust move against PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government.
After chairing the PDM summit meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman made the announcement of bringing a no-trust move. He said that it was not beneficial to fight with the opposition on two fronts. He added that everyone needs to show openheartedness for building consensus.
He announced that PDM will complete its homework before bringing the no-trust move.
