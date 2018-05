No trade offer from China on deficit: FM

Low demand for US goods led to imbalance: expert

The foreign media's report on China offering the US a $200 billion deficit reduction package by purchasing US goods and other measures is not true

The US probably wants to increase pressure on China by releasing such a message, or reflects the disunity within the US team

"The US government occasionally contradicts itself. For instance, it bans its high-tech companies from selling products and technologies to China, but, at the same time, complains about the huge deficit."